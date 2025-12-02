John Michael Chambers delivers a critical update on the accelerating "global defense war." He announces that compartmentalized martial law is now "somewhat imminent," with major arrests on the near-term horizon and Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) actively preparing for tribunals. The National Guard is reportedly surging to 1,000 per state, with plans to increase by an additional 10,000 forces in January, alongside a halt on third-world immigration.





The report then pivots to a groundbreaking exposé, provided by "Guardian Daniel R," which reveals what is described as the greatest scam in human history: the suppression of free, zero-point energy technology. It details how Nikola Tesla's revolutionary wireless energy systems were seized and buried over a century ago by banking elites to create a fossil-fuel-based economy of control and dependency.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





