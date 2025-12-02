BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Martial Law Imminent, Arrests Near & The End of the Energy Scam
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
96 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 22 hours ago

John Michael Chambers delivers a critical update on the accelerating "global defense war." He announces that compartmentalized martial law is now "somewhat imminent," with major arrests on the near-term horizon and Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) actively preparing for tribunals. The National Guard is reportedly surging to 1,000 per state, with plans to increase by an additional 10,000 forces in January, alongside a halt on third-world immigration.


The report then pivots to a groundbreaking exposé, provided by "Guardian Daniel R," which reveals what is described as the greatest scam in human history: the suppression of free, zero-point energy technology. It details how Nikola Tesla's revolutionary wireless energy systems were seized and buried over a century ago by banking elites to create a fossil-fuel-based economy of control and dependency.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
nikola teslajohn michael chambersfree energy suppressionzero-point energygreatest scamglobal defense warbanking elitesgitmo tribunalsguardian daniel rcompartmentalized martial lawnational guard surgeimmigration halt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy