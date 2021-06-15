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Did President Trump Troll The G7?
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160 views • June 15, 2021
Biden's G7 debut really did not go so well. He was brushed off by Boris, while a birthday tribute to President Trump was being seen by millions in America - backed by the theme from Superman.
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