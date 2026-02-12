They Are Eating the Bablies

Christians: Have you had enough of your self deception?

The Jews are eating the Babies.

The Jews are raping children.

The Jews are sacrificing children to Satan.

The Jews in Hollywood and the music industry.

In Finance and Government.

It’s the Jews and their allies — the Bush’s, Clintons, Gates, moviestars, music idols.

It’s the Jews who killed a million Gazans.

Jews are Satan’s synagogue and the devil’s babies. (John 8:44, Rev 3:9)

Judas Iscariot sided with the Jews.

The Jews are Antichrist, Satan’s children.

“Come out of here O my people.”