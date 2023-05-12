Create New Account
Rasmussen's Mark Mitchell: BIDEN AND RFK JR ARE TIED FOR 2024
41 views
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Rasmussen Reports - twitter @Rasmussen_Poll:

For an incumbent who won with the most votes in history, @joebiden

probably shouldn't be tying @RobertKennedyJr in an early poll only a few weeks after he declared his candidacy.


Rasmussen on Absolute Truth:  

https://youtu.be/Au40EEIm0P4

pollspresidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrtrendsemerald robinsonrasmussenmark mitchell

