🎵Lucid Dreams

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country rock, road anthem, 92 BPM, 6/8 feel, fingerpicked acoustic guitar, lap steel guitar, dobro slides, upright bass, brushed snare, kick drum thump, train whistle, pedal steel bends, open room drum sound, analog tape saturation, plate reverb, bathroom slapback, stormfront lift, bittersweet departure, slow build solo, major key
[Genre: Alternative Folk Rock, Duet, Cinematic]
[Mood: Atmospheric, Melancholic to Driving, Dynamic]
[Instruments: Acoustic Guitar, Driving Bass, Drums, Electric Guitar]
[Intro]
(Folk acoustic guitar, ambient rain, wind, faint ticking clock)
[Verse 1] - Singer A
(Male Vocalist, Warm, Folk, Somber)
(Acoustic guitar pattern)
The morning broke with a silver light
But the clouds rolled in to steal the sight
(Soft ambient waves)
Counting every minute since you’ve been gone
[Transition]
(Build-up, Electric guitar swelling, Driving drum roll)
[Chorus] - Singer B
(Female Vocalist, High Energy, Rock, Powerful)
(Heavy bass, Driving beat)
Drive into the storm, let the lightning lead!
Pulse of the road is all I need
Tolling for the miles we’ve left behind!
[Melodic Transition]
(Acoustic and Electric guitars blend, Dual harmony line)
[Bridge] - Singer A
(Male Vocalist, Distant, Melancholic)
(Haunting whistle intro, Distorted guitar backbeats)
Memories shatter and the whistle blows
Where the tracks end, nobody knows
[Instrumental Break]
(Dynamic guitar solo, Orchestral swell)
[Outro] - Singer B
(Female Vocalist, Fading)
A snapshot of the ghost I used to be
(Music fades out)
(Soft rain, wind, ticking clock)
[End]