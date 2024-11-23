Alex Newman on How Climate Change is Planned to Be Used to Usher in Global Tyranny - LIke It or Not

Alex Newman speaking at the Red Pill Expo gives a presentation from Azerbaijan at a UN conference on how the UN and globalists plan on using the fabricated climate change crisis to usher in global government tyranny.

Emergencies will be engineered, real or not, to initiate controls over the people whether they are real or not. Alex plays clips and we hear in their own words what they are planning to do including Obama, Soros, UN WHO Tedros, Al Gore and many others.



At the end of the presentation Alex tells us what we can do to combat this planned tyranny. Fast paced and full of information with some amusing mockery as well to lighten it up a bit.

