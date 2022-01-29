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Prophetic Prospective - The Rapture, The Ten Crisis, The Time of the Antichrist and 2025-2030
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51 views • January 29, 2022
0:00 Intro
1:00 The Search of the Prophets
4:30 The Condition of the Rapture
27:19 The Ten Crises
39:22 End Time Calculations
44:22 Year 2025-2030
49:53 Beast Statue at the UN
52:58 Next Time on THS
53:47 Altro: The Blessing
In this Prophetic Prospective I speak about what God is doing in the world right now. My take on what is coming and the purpose for it. I explain this by looking at the condition of the rapture, the ten crises to come and the time of the Antichrist. I also look at the possible timing of the last seven years.
The Healing Season With Rafael
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHealingSe...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.healing...
If you would Like to support my work: https://www.givesendgo.com/THS
1:00 The Search of the Prophets
4:30 The Condition of the Rapture
27:19 The Ten Crises
39:22 End Time Calculations
44:22 Year 2025-2030
49:53 Beast Statue at the UN
52:58 Next Time on THS
53:47 Altro: The Blessing
In this Prophetic Prospective I speak about what God is doing in the world right now. My take on what is coming and the purpose for it. I explain this by looking at the condition of the rapture, the ten crises to come and the time of the Antichrist. I also look at the possible timing of the last seven years.
The Healing Season With Rafael
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHealingSe...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.healing...
If you would Like to support my work: https://www.givesendgo.com/THS
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