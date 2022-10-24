Create New Account
Angela Sauer Critiques the Corrupt Standard American Diet and Offers Nutritious Food Solutions
Counter Culture Mom
Published a month ago


Certified nutritional counselor Angela Sauer pulls no punches when it comes to unveiling the truth behind the average American diet: most people are addicted to food. The culprit behind this problem is based on the blood sugar spike that is linked to high glycemic carbohydrates, particularly when it comes to foods made with wheat. There’s overeating, undereating, and high-glycemic food disorders, Angela says. Bread, for example, that is made with modern wheat can be stored by the body as fat. Proteins and healthy fats, however, are lower-glycemic and don’t spike your blood sugar. Angela also explains the reality that unhealthy food is actually the most prevalent drug in America today. She is excited to share how Jesus freed her from her eating disorder and loves baking healthy goodies at her beloved Healthy Body Bakery in Tennessee.



TAKEAWAYS


Angela was a “food addict” for 30 years and credits her relationship with Christ as the source of strength that helped her find freedom


Most supermarkets are packed with unhealthy processed foods, but the outside aisles are usually packed with the most nutritious options


Wheat facilitates a high glycemic response in the body that spikes both blood glucose and insulin 


The body’s response to high glycemic carbs is very similar to any other addictive drug



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
