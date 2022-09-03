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X22 REPORT Ep. 2865b - Sometimes You Must Lose Everything To See Who Is Loyal, Illusion No More
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232 views • September 03, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2865b - September 2, 2022

Sometimes You Must Lose Everything To See Who Is Loyal, Illusion No More

The [DS] is now stripping the illusion away, their roles that have used for years are no longer working, now they are reacting out of panic and fear and people can see their true selves.

When Trump allowed the [DS] to move into the WH, he did it so he could see the entire board and to see who was loyal. Those who thought that they won allowed their true inner person to come out and Trump was able to see this very clearly. Now [JB] and the puppet masters are so panicked that they have removed their roles and the people can now see their true inner evilness. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

This app helps keep you anonymous -
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22 
Try it risk free for 30 days: ^^ Click Above 


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