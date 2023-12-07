Portable Automated Prerolls

The OTTO is an automatic milling machine that fills prerolls. The idea for the OTTO was born out of the struggle with the traditional process of grinding and rolling joints, prompting an automated portable solution.
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
01:57 - least innovative award
02:52 - Hand rolling joints
04:02 - The OTTO
05:19 - Convenience factor
06:37 - PreRolls & Joints
07:57 - Different sized prerolls
08:47 - perfecting the grind
11:31 - cleaning the milling plates
12:40 - future commercial-use
14:43 - paper quality is key
16:04 - filtered glass tip (crutch)
18:35 - preroll's popularity
19:20 - Outtro
Guest:
Karl Russ, COO Banana Bros / OTTO
https://www.linkedin.com/in/karl-russ-16817351/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1,184 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
