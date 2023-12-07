Create New Account
Portable Automated Prerolls
The Talking Hedge
Published 20 hours ago

The OTTO is an automatic milling machine that fills prerolls. The idea for the OTTO was born out of the struggle with the traditional process of grinding and rolling joints, prompting an automated portable solution.


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - least innovative award

02:52 - Hand rolling joints

04:02 - The OTTO

05:19 - Convenience factor

06:37 - PreRolls & Joints

07:57 - Different sized prerolls

08:47 - perfecting the grind

11:31 - cleaning the milling plates

12:40 - future commercial-use

14:43 - paper quality is key

16:04 - filtered glass tip (crutch)

18:35 - preroll's popularity

19:20 - Outtro


Guest:

Karl Russ, COO Banana Bros / OTTO

https://www.linkedin.com/in/karl-russ-16817351/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,184 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


