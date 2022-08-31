"Time Is No More...The Heavenly Clock Has Stopped"!! -- From The Lord Through The Team!!https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/time-is-no-more-the-heavenly-clock-has-stopped-from-the-lord-through-the-team



RARE RAINBOW STUNS MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.... [MULTIPLE PICTURES]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZyPLYFzvZA



scarf cloud rainbowhttps://www.google.com/search?q=scaf+cloud+rainbow&client=opera-gx&hs=pmb&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8qM_5_u_5AhXULFkFHTZJC54Q_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1253&bih=626&dpr=1.5



Rainbow scarf cloud appears in Chinahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdGnn9yMz34

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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)





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(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)





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