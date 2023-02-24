Adopt Don’t Shop.❤️🐯🐾STEVE 3yr old Boycat Needs a Loving 🥰 Home 🏠

Made by Ron using IMovie, Videoshop, and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit, and with FULL PERMISSION from the copyright ©️ owner. ILario Schanzer. Rome Italy🇮🇹✨😎👍🎶
This beautiful Cat STEVE needs a loving owner, he’s in Edmonton, he’s sponsored by furgetmenotyeg.(Christine). He’s staying at Pet Valu Strathcona Location. He’s a little shy, but after a few minutes he let me play with him. He’s a 3 year old neutered male, to cover vet fees etc, the cost to adopt STEVE is only $75. I hope he gets adopted soon so he has a new beginning with a loving 🥰 person. I saw him 2 days ago and STEVE IS STILL WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO ADOPT HIM.
Artist ILario Schanzer
Song Rapido
