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Top Scientist Who Worked With Human Interfacing Tech Charged For Illegally Working In China
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131 views • December 23, 2021
Mike Adams joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to break down the story of Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber who was convicted yesterday on all six counts after lying to authorities about receiving millions of dollars from communist China as he shared his groundbreaking technology with a Wuhan technology institute.
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