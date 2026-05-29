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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Angels Have Different Rank & Anointings 1 Corinthians 12:4-6 NLT [4] There are different kinds of spiritual gifts, but the same Spirit is the source of them all. [5] There are different kinds of service, but we serve the same Lord. [6] God works in different ways, but it is the same God who does the work in all of us. #angels