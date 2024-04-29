Create New Account
Trump billboard in Bucharest, Romania. The world knows we need | Ben Bergquam
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
42 views
Published Monday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News - Trump billboard in Bucharest, Romania. The world knows we need @realDonaldTrump back as President. That is why the communists on the left are trying to destroy him. Wait until you hear from the people…! Make Europe Great Again #AUR #Trump2024 #SaveAmerica

ben bergquambucharestromaniareal americas voicetrump billboard

