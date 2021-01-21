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Col Fletcher Prouty Discusses The Gary Powers U2 Flight PT 1 of 2_360p
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10 views • January 21, 2021
Note a U2 base was in radioactive shithole Japan, U2s were ran by CIA and that was the very same base Oswald was serving as radio man. Oswald knew Russian. If Oswald was a deadbeat. What was he doing on a CIA run base in Japan and if he was such a loser, how come he knew Russian?
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