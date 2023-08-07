https://gettr.com/post/p2nm0ccea54

08/03/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The CCP segregated the Chinese people by regions. The big cities, like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, are more superior. The CCP wants to show the world that it's the real China. But in the rural area, people are living a poor life, some of them don't even have clean water, no electricity. Millions and millions of people are living like Haiti.





08/03/2023 罗伊作客Wayne Dupree Podcast节目：中共区块化隔离中国人民。北京、上海、深圳等大城市很发达。中共希望向世界展示这才是真正的中国。然而农村地区的人很贫困。有些人甚至没有清洁的水、没有电。数以百万计的中国人生活在像海地一样的艰苦条件下。





