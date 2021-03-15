Trump 2020 - The Plan To Save The World

Describes how the world has been operating for many decades and how the world currently operates and what is being done and will be done to stop and defeat the evils in our world and to take down the globalists, the cabal of evil, the illuminate, the corrupt and criminal people all throughout our country (USA) and the world, to expose them and then to remove them and bring these evil people to justice and to eliminate their evil influence over this nation and the nations of the world and to bring about a new world of good and prosperity and miraculous technologies and greatly improved lives and happy lives.