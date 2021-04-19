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Molotov America: Fires and Blood Coming to a Neighborhood Near You
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50 views • April 19, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall deals with the unrest in the nation being stoked by the latest news from the Chauvin trial, and Mad Maxine Water’s attempts to create a racial riot in Minnesota. The team also addresses the doublespeak being created by Communist Covid propaganda in the US and beyond.
Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/19/21)
Edward Szall, Matt Skow, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/19/21)
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