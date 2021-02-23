© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over Half of Military Familes DO NOT Want Covid Vaccines, Biden Admin 'Working Directly' with Big Tech to Crush Vaccine Dissent, Earth Changes, and More: 02.22.2021
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
720 views • February 23, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Over Half of Military Families do Not Want COVID Vaccines – Employers Cannot Legally Mandate Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/over-half-of-military-families-do-not-want-covid-vaccines-employers-cannot-legally-mandate-experimental-shots/
--
Biden Admin “Working Directly” With Big Tech to Crush Vaccine Dissent
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/02/21/biden-admin-working-directly-with-big-tech-to-crush-vaccine-dissent/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.22.2021):
Russia tells WHO it has detected first case of avian flu strain in humans: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/21/europe/russia-h5n8-avian-flu-poultry-humans-intl/index.html
--
Biden: More US lives lost to COVID-19 than wars: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-education-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-a701656afd29401f310eaf5b3e17c98e
--
Etna volcano in Italy – Last night explosion was strongest in decades: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/etna-eruption-videos-pictures-largest-in-decades.html
--
OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD: The Most Secret Covert Black Operation In World History: http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/operation-indigo-skyfold-the-most-secret-covert-black-operation-in-world-history/
--
California And The World Blanketed With PM 2.5!: https://youtu.be/PgIeIWzGZRA
--
locust invasion currently destroying crops and pastures in northern Kenya: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/a-new-wave-of-desert-locust-invasion.html?m=1
--
Catherine Austin Fitts -- "Pandemic" is Pretext for Pillage: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/fitts-scamdemic-pillage.html
--
Long-Term Immunity Cannot Be Confirmed For Fearful Americans Who Voluntarily Choose To Vaccinate: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/due-to-study-design-long-term-immunity-cannot-be-confirmed-for-fearful-americans-who-voluntarily-choose-to-vaccinate/
--
COVID-deaths of mother & fetus shock Israeli public: https://youtu.be/i_uynfz0vwg
--
England plans for lifting restrictions: https://youtu.be/kECTqjJgOMA
--
THE GENE CODE (mRNA) INJECTION: AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY - DR. CARRIE MADEJ: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166689
--
U.S. and German military are training on ensuring security during COVID-19 and search people/cars: https://youtu.be/8wMIzQ015qg
-
(Diary of the Dead) Riots and the virus overrun Humanity: https://youtu.be/UW1rPU5Q0hg
--
Planned Power Grid Takedown: https://iconnectfx.com/view/531eadbf-b472-eb11-9979-00505682f257
--
UN to rich nations: Don’t undermine COVAX vaccine program: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-00b37bba813b790a41158acf7e4e05e7
--
Brain-swelling Nipah virus 75 times more deadly than Covid may be next pandemic as scientists warn of ‘The Big One’: https://www.the-sun.com/news/2367463/nipah-virus-covid-next-pandemic-big-one/
--
U.K. COVID Variant Doubles Every 10 Days in the U.S.: https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210208/uk-covid-variant-doubles-every-10-days-in-the-us
--
Fauci: Mask Wearing Needed Into 2022: https://www.technocracy.news/fauci-mask-wearing-needed-into-2022/
--
A DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY HAS BEEN REVIVED: https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/UIawpstyY9TbHFv
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Over Half of Military Families do Not Want COVID Vaccines – Employers Cannot Legally Mandate Experimental Shots
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/over-half-of-military-families-do-not-want-covid-vaccines-employers-cannot-legally-mandate-experimental-shots/
--
Biden Admin “Working Directly” With Big Tech to Crush Vaccine Dissent
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/02/21/biden-admin-working-directly-with-big-tech-to-crush-vaccine-dissent/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.22.2021):
Russia tells WHO it has detected first case of avian flu strain in humans: https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/21/europe/russia-h5n8-avian-flu-poultry-humans-intl/index.html
--
Biden: More US lives lost to COVID-19 than wars: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-education-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-a701656afd29401f310eaf5b3e17c98e
--
Etna volcano in Italy – Last night explosion was strongest in decades: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/etna-eruption-videos-pictures-largest-in-decades.html
--
OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD: The Most Secret Covert Black Operation In World History: http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/operation-indigo-skyfold-the-most-secret-covert-black-operation-in-world-history/
--
California And The World Blanketed With PM 2.5!: https://youtu.be/PgIeIWzGZRA
--
locust invasion currently destroying crops and pastures in northern Kenya: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/a-new-wave-of-desert-locust-invasion.html?m=1
--
Catherine Austin Fitts -- "Pandemic" is Pretext for Pillage: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/fitts-scamdemic-pillage.html
--
Long-Term Immunity Cannot Be Confirmed For Fearful Americans Who Voluntarily Choose To Vaccinate: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/due-to-study-design-long-term-immunity-cannot-be-confirmed-for-fearful-americans-who-voluntarily-choose-to-vaccinate/
--
COVID-deaths of mother & fetus shock Israeli public: https://youtu.be/i_uynfz0vwg
--
England plans for lifting restrictions: https://youtu.be/kECTqjJgOMA
--
THE GENE CODE (mRNA) INJECTION: AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY - DR. CARRIE MADEJ: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=166689
--
U.S. and German military are training on ensuring security during COVID-19 and search people/cars: https://youtu.be/8wMIzQ015qg
-
(Diary of the Dead) Riots and the virus overrun Humanity: https://youtu.be/UW1rPU5Q0hg
--
Planned Power Grid Takedown: https://iconnectfx.com/view/531eadbf-b472-eb11-9979-00505682f257
--
UN to rich nations: Don’t undermine COVAX vaccine program: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-00b37bba813b790a41158acf7e4e05e7
--
Brain-swelling Nipah virus 75 times more deadly than Covid may be next pandemic as scientists warn of ‘The Big One’: https://www.the-sun.com/news/2367463/nipah-virus-covid-next-pandemic-big-one/
--
U.K. COVID Variant Doubles Every 10 Days in the U.S.: https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210208/uk-covid-variant-doubles-every-10-days-in-the-us
--
Fauci: Mask Wearing Needed Into 2022: https://www.technocracy.news/fauci-mask-wearing-needed-into-2022/
--
A DELETED BILL GATES DOCUMENTARY HAS BEEN REVIVED: https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/UIawpstyY9TbHFv
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militarymartial lawquarantinevaccine deathsretroviruslockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gvariantterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarviral replication inhibitorhiv insertsrecombinantn501yfema camps internmentb1351oxygen enzyme activityvoc b117
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.