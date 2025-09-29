BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Dept of State on X: Trump Administration will degrade, dismantle, & eliminate foreign terrorist organizations
The US Department of State on X: The Trump Administration will degrade, dismantle, and eliminate foreign terrorist organizations. We will free the Western Hemisphere from the grip of narco-terrorists.

https://x.com/StateDept/status/1971998276540158144

Adding: 

The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for their subsequent transfer to Kiev, with the final decision to be made by American leader Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

Vance also stated that in recent weeks Russia has refused bilateral meetings with Ukrainians and trilateral meetings involving Trump or other American officials.



