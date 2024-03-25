Pets in Love





Mar 23, 2024





Please Help Me End This Miserable Life! Poor Dog Tearfully Begs for a Last Favor

Please give me a favor to die gently and peacefully. I once longed to live but not this way, is there any way for me to escape this hell on earth?

This is a picture of me a few months ago, it was on November 29th. I looked terrible, sore, itchy, hungry, thirsty, exhausted. Those are the things that haunt me persistently. My employer did not help me with treatment and they also stopped paying attention to me. I was disappointed when I was separated from the house I lived in for 5 months. I found an area with small rocks. I intended to lie here until I was exhausted and passed away gently.





