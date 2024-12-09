NEW MANDATES! - MILK TO BE TESTED! - BlackRock Poisons Food Supply With NEW Vax!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news surrounding the food supply as the USDA mandates nationwide milk testing due to "Bird Flu" on the same week that beef and milk are being tainted with the BlackRock backed "Bovaer."

As farms are shuttered, World War 3 comes to fruition, Civil War is pushed in countless countries and weather modification picks up steam, why not add a new fake "pandemic" to the mix?

The USDA is mandating all milk be tested for Bird Flu and it could devastate the milk industry as governments worldwide attempt to ween people off of dairy products and push bugs and modRNA poison as an alternative via rations on a digital ID.

Of course the entire idea surrounding Bird Flu is based on false pretenses, but they need to destroy the food supply in as many ways as possible to achieve their technocratic goal.

Meanwhile, beef and milk are being tainted with a new "Climate Change Vaccine" which is meant to stop methane gas from being released by cows. The notion is absurd but nonetheless, this means more poisoning of the well as Arla's "Bovaer" is now showing up in the food supply. Arla is heavily owned by BlackRock, so no surprises there.

People are being used as test experiments to be sent to the slaughter as farmers are attacked by the climate lobby and inflation drives food prices up. This will likely lead to mass desperation and most people will bow to the state's edicts because of it.





All the while, the criminals that push "Covid" unto the masses are attempting to preemptively pardon Dr. Fauci to avoid him being imprisoned under the Trump administration.





It's one big club as they say...





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024