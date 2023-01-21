Interrupt the Negative Reinforcement Pain Cycle by Resourcing in the Body -Low Back Pain Example

Resourcing in the body refers to feeling the places that feel good and then relaxing and enjoying that. It gives a break in our focus on the places that hurt, which can lessen the pain in those places if there is an emotional component. Watch our video on Physical Resourcing techniques to learn more ways to resource.

