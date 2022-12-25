EXPOSED: CHINA'S MASS DEATH HOAX! - Return Of Covid Propaganda As China Claims 60% Of Country Sick!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the absurd reports out of China claiming 60% of people are set to get so-called "covid" in the coming 90 days. That's 10% of the world. Why? Because they lifted insane totalitarian restrictions following protests.

Of course American media is the first to jump on the bandwagon of the Chinese elite, promoting their narrative without asking any questions.

Mainstream media is verbatim repeating everything the Chinese government is claiming regarding this new "outbreak." Perhaps the hospitals are full of people. But aren't they all jabbed? Are they poisoned in some way? The Chinese government is well known for committing to hoaxes that kill tens of thousands of people just to make a point.

In this video, we break down this latest propaganda and how it's reaching our shores.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





