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Russia Halting Natural Gas Flows to Europe-Fears in Germany, Arkansas Sees First Monkeypox Case, TruckPOCALYPSE in CA - 70,000 Truckers Forced Off the Roads, Blue-State Dems Blocking Gun Rights: 07.06
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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565 views • July 06, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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All Natural Gas Flow on Yamal-Europe Pipeline Halted

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/all-natural-gas-flow-on-yamal-europe-pipeline-halted

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Arkansas sees state’s first case of monkeypox

https://www.kark.com/news/health/arkansas-sees-states-first-case-of-monkeypox/

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Situation Update, July 5, 2022 - "TruckPOCALYPSE" begins in California this week as 70,000 truckers forced off the roads

Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/5b129bb4-9a37-4451-868f-a8453d16dd10

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Horowitz: What Supreme Court ruling? Blue-state Dems continue to block right to carry

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-supreme-court-carry-guns#toggle-gdpr

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Texas Counties Say The Border Crisis Is An ‘Invasion.’ They’re Not Wrong

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/06/texas-counties-say-the-border-crisis-is-an-invasion-theyre-not-wrong/
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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
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