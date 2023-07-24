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Live Chat with Paul; -145- Korff exposed + Roswell and Nukes UFO connection with Robert Farmer 2023
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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28 views • July 24, 2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Kal (Kalvin) Korff Exposed for lying more then Dr Greer + Roswell Re-Cap and Nuke Interference by UFOs presented by Rob [00:02:00] (1c) Paul checks volumes and Rob intros himself [00:03:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Kal Korff Caught Lying Many Times Intro [00:06:00] (2b) Paul talks about lead in to the Art Levine Article that Law changes for Whistleblowers given 180 days max to hand in UFO material [00:08:32] (2c) A tweeter Page exposing Korff claims [00:10:00] (2d) Art Bell exposes Korff Lying and gets his to admit on air [00:32:10] (2e) Korffs Ex Comments [00:34:59] (2f) Korffs books - in it for the money? [00:51:00] (3) Art Levine Article uses lots of Korffs alleged claims to expose TTSA and Delonge Investment Scam but how much can trust from Korffs knowning his background of lies [00:57:00] (3b) Who the Hell is Art L in the 1st Place? all these new people showing up in UFOLOGY from the Left field! hes a fan of debunkers! [01:14:10] (4) Roswell Re-Caps and the Mess it is.. Any Truth on Disc and Alien Bodies? [01:20:00] (4b) Alien Tech or Man-Made - Mylar and Memory Metal [01:23:00] (4c) Paul Re-Caps Rhodes Photos of D shaped UFO (flying wing?) with Kenneth Arnolds 2 types of UFO designs he saw.. weeks and day prior to Roswell crash incident - could it be related? [01:33:00] (4d) Paul uses Bing chat AI to confirm B-2 public announce time 1998 [01:35:00] (4e) Who are the witnesses to alien bodies and which if any seem legit? [01:40:00] (4f) Children of Military father explain what he told them now hes dead - they seem the most legit so far! [02:23:00] (4g) Paul uses AI chat to see if can find the video interview of Walter Haut [02:41:00] (4h) Could they have mistaken bodies as small humans? or monkeys? [02:45:00] (5) Did UFOs knock out missiles and gov documents talking about strange craft over Silos.. Yes - Robert provides and we read out some of it. [03:18:00] (5b) Paul finds and list various shows in past where we talked about these nuke cases not just in USA but Robert mentions one in Ukraine Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

Keywords
liesalienscaughtalienuforoswellgovernmentcoverupufosnukeliargovnukesslanderuapslanderinguapssiloskorffkalkalvin
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