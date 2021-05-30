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RECOVERING HEROIN ADDICT REGRETS TAKING THE JAB AND TELLS HER STORY.
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534 views • May 30, 2021
Wait until you hear her logic for taking the shot. She may be a recovering heroin addict but there is no recovery from this it would seem. But does she say not to get it...NO. She says "think" about it. So if you are reading this and trying to figure out what to do, let me help you. You would be better off doing just about any drug but a covid vaccine. Do not take the shit shot. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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