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Yoga's Conquest of the West
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1 view • July 19, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/yogas-conquest-west
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Last week we went over The Aquarian Conspiracy, which you title Chapter 3 of your book, and the gist of it being the different ways and means of producing altered states of consciousness from drugs to meditation, and all of those things leading to contact with spirit entities. You titled Chapter 4, The Conquest of the West, and you state, “Had Western intellectuals and hippies not gotten involved in LSD and other psychedelic drugs, the New Age movement would not have occurred and yoga would not have become so popular.” And then you say, “Eastern mysticism has now penetrated every area of today’s Western society.” In what ways?
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
Last week we went over The Aquarian Conspiracy, which you title Chapter 3 of your book, and the gist of it being the different ways and means of producing altered states of consciousness from drugs to meditation, and all of those things leading to contact with spirit entities. You titled Chapter 4, The Conquest of the West, and you state, “Had Western intellectuals and hippies not gotten involved in LSD and other psychedelic drugs, the New Age movement would not have occurred and yoga would not have become so popular.” And then you say, “Eastern mysticism has now penetrated every area of today’s Western society.” In what ways?
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