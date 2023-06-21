Pentagon Says It Made $6 Billion "Accounting Error", Clearing More Aid For Ukraine

Due to a massive accounting error, which happened just four weeks after a $3 billion accounting error, the value of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States was overstated by $6.2 billion over the past two years, according to AP.
What a Joke!
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whoops-pentagon-accounting-error-means-extra-62-billion-ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.