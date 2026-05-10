Mass Deaths & Mass Destruction for USA & Ukraine 5-9-26@3:35 PM Shared 5-10-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word of warning from my lovely Jesu Christ concerning mass destruction, mass deaths and a time of doubling for Ukraine and the America-Babylon. (USA)
Revelation 18:6 Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
P.O Box 29
Bridgeport, AL. 35740
Donate Links:
GiveSendGo
https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Bitcoin
bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84
Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry
Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)
https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 Main Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyJesusMinistry777
YouTube channel #2
https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyjesus-propheticdre7856
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel: