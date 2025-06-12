Day 2 after getting fired

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you are really down, it is always best, to go for a long walk and let everything sink in.
After getting the boot from the company I worked for every single day in the last 4 years I was really tempted to have a few drinks. But I didn't. It is a trap, and I am sure they would be really happy If relapse.
Instead I exercised hard, went home and had a good night of sleep. Today everything felt a lot better and I have plenty of ideas in my mind. Stay strong, don't give up, then that's what they want!