Day 2 after getting fired

When you are really down, it is always best, to go for a long walk and let everything sink in.

After getting the boot from the company I worked for every single day in the last 4 years I was really tempted to have a few drinks. But I didn't. It is a trap, and I am sure they would be really happy If relapse.

Instead I exercised hard, went home and had a good night of sleep. Today everything felt a lot better and I have plenty of ideas in my mind. Stay strong, don't give up, then that's what they want!