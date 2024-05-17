John & Paul: The 7 Churches-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 14 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we go looking for clues regarding the timing of the Church Age, and in the process of our search we find an often overlooked connection between the writings of the apostle to the Church Age, Paul, and the writings of the apostle who represents the church, John. In the book of Revelation, everything comes full circle as things 'wrap up' in the last days. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we go looking for 'nuggets', and find them!



