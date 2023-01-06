Create New Account
Episode 26 of The Jim Gale Show: Reclaiming Your Authority with Cal Washington
Food Forest Abundance
Published 17 hours ago

In this episode, guest Cal Washington, an empowerment advocate, explains how to become free from the commerce fees that have unknowingly been attached to many of us, beginning with our birth certificates.

Cal also provides an inside look at challenging the court system and other authorities, with documentation he advises us all to pursue.

To watch the full episode: https://unite.live/s/3mbH8v

