Australia World Wide Freedom Rally - Aussie Cossack Important Message - Starting, Sat. Feb 18, 2023

Australia Wide World Wide Freedom Rally, Saturday 18th of February at 12pm:

⚡️Sydney

⚡️Melbourne

⚡️Brisbane

⚡️Perth

⚡️Canberra

⚡️Cairns

⚡️Kalgoorlie

🇺🇸 USA anti-war protests "Rage against the war machine" Sunday 19th of February across America.

Confirmed: Dave Graham has been bailed from Police custody and will be speaking at Sydney's Freedom Rally 12pm Fullerton Street Woollahra tomorrow.

😂The bogus charges relate to some "comments" allegedly made by Dave about MSM journalists from 2GB during a LIVE broadcast...

😁Dave's strict bail conditions prevent him from "talking about" certain well known main stream media personalities.

❗️Sounds like another government attempt to stop, suppress and disrupt a political candidate 35 days out from the NSW Election.

🫡Tomorrow will all be there! Bring your flags and friends!.