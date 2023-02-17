Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Australia World Wide Freedom Rally - Aussie Cossack Important Message - Starting, Sat. Feb 18, 2023
45 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Australia Wide World Wide Freedom Rally, Saturday 18th of February at 12pm:

⚡️Sydney

⚡️Melbourne

⚡️Brisbane

⚡️Perth

⚡️Canberra

⚡️Cairns

⚡️Kalgoorlie

#WeWillAllBeThere

🎯Share. FWD. Download. Re-upload.

🇺🇸 USA anti-war protests "Rage against the war machine" Sunday 19th of February across America.

Confirmed: Dave Graham has been bailed from Police custody and will be speaking at Sydney's Freedom Rally 12pm Fullerton Street Woollahra tomorrow.

😂The bogus charges relate to some "comments" allegedly made by Dave about MSM journalists from 2GB during a LIVE broadcast...

😁Dave's strict bail conditions prevent him from "talking about" certain well known main stream media personalities.

❗️Sounds like another government attempt to stop, suppress and disrupt a political candidate 35 days out from the NSW Election.

🫡Tomorrow will all be there! Bring your flags and friends!.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket