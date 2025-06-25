Immediate Settlement vs. Deferred Division of Pensions in Ontario

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Separating
with a pension involved? Understand the difference between immediate settlement
and deferred division (transfer at retirement). This video helps you decide
what works best for your situation.
📖 Read more: https://separationagreementontario.ca/separation-agreement-work-benefits-pensions/