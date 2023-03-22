Digital ID 2020 Manifesto

Digital ID 2020 ManifestoPresentation: October 18, 2019

We believe the ability to prove one’s identity is a fundamental and universal human right. ID2020 Alliance partners jointly define functional requirements, influencing the course of technical innovation and providing a route to technical interoperability, and therefore trust and recognition. We humbly recognize that this is no easy task, but we see urgency as a moral imperative. This is why we have set ambitious targets and why we hold ourselves to account.

