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Dr Bridle's message is; the Efficacy and Effectiveness of vaccines have failed. They just don't work. They fail E&E test to qualify as vaccines.
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40 views • January 18, 2022
Dr Bridle's message is; the Efficacy and Effectiveness of vaccines have failed. They just don't work. They fail E&E test to qualify as vaccines.
The only reason these injections are being mandated is for punitive control motives. This has nothing to do with health. This of a war on citizens by governments worldwide. The harmonized lockstep nature of the attack is of great concern. This points to central control by an unseen hand. That hand and its agents need to be urgently identified or the continued existence of the civilisation is threatened.
The only reason these injections are being mandated is for punitive control motives. This has nothing to do with health. This of a war on citizens by governments worldwide. The harmonized lockstep nature of the attack is of great concern. This points to central control by an unseen hand. That hand and its agents need to be urgently identified or the continued existence of the civilisation is threatened.
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