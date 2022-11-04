Dr Bhakdi Explains How The Vaccine Causes Blood Clots and Other Dangers!

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This is scary science, but everyone needs to know the truth. The mRNA vaccine causes your body to do bad things.
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Video Sources:
USAWatchdog - CV19 VAX DESTROYS HEARTS & BRAINS OF BILLIONS OF PEOPLE. DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jPysxO1m1d8d/
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