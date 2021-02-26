The Truth Pill Everybody Want's But Can't Seem to Swallow It

If you want to wear a face covering you have the right to do so. If you don’t want to wear a face covering you have the right not to. Why is this so hard to understand?Them: Takes the Vaxxine- Still not immune- Still has to wear a mask- Can be life threatening- Can have severe effects- Manufacturers aren’t liableMe: Whats the point?- Direct correlation to side effects- Greater chance of being harmed- Not enough research or testingIf the deadly virus is attaching itself to masks, shouldn’t we be disposing of them in biohazard containers? You know, kinda like we do with syringes and needles ...Rather than reusing them or hanging them on our rear view mirror & storing them in our car cup holders or pocket?Trust the science?Coercion is not science.Withholding data is not science. Manipulating data is not science.Cherry picking studies is not science.Social conditioning is not science.Fear-mongering is not science.Pharma propaganda is not science.Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.Found it!I’d inboxed it to about 20 people who I know have “eyes to see” and “ears to hear” but it was deleted.I ended up posting a screenshot to my business page (it has a much larger following) asking who this man is, and someone found this clip for me.I still don’t know his name. I’ll call him Mr. Truth for now. Enjoy.https://t.me/standup911Maga Patriot - 332 subscribers