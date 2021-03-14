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I'm Sorry, We are Swabbing WHERE?!
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262 views • March 14, 2021
Dr. Eric Nepute
How did we get to Anal swabs? We went from “15 days to flatten the curve” to “wear two, or three, (or 11teen). Wake up America facts matter. Here they are.
How did we get to Anal swabs? We went from “15 days to flatten the curve” to “wear two, or three, (or 11teen). Wake up America facts matter. Here they are.
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