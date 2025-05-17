Ep. 1836: Free Speech Dead? Colorado's Gun Ban is Personal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: I meant episode 1836, sorry for the typo.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Belfast Hip-Hop Group Kneecap at the Center of International Firestorm
https://www.thefire.org/news/blogs/free-speech-dispatch/belfast-hip-hop-group-kneecap-center-international-firestorm
* FREE SPEECH DEAD: NYU Blasts Anti-Genocide Grad Student as a Liar, Withholds Diploma
https://trendsinthenews.substack.com/p/free-speech-dead-nyu-blasts-anti?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
* Colorado’s Gun Ban Is a Personal Attack on Our Rights
https://msgfocus.theuntamedtruth.com/q/17LEEJVCccTExXMVagsq5x/wv
* Ep. 1830: Colorado's SB 3, Semi-Auto Ban is Void & Without Force
https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1830-colorados-sb-3-semi-auto-ban-is-void-without-force/
* Laws Governing Recall in Colorado
https://ballotpedia.org/Laws_governing_recall_in_Colorado
* BORDC Patriot Act Resolutions
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_3GXBIfLVB8VTRQM0JJYld5YWs/view?resourcekey=0-5rsnIAdYf5kmGhO7npIJ4A
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
