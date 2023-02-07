Pete Draovitch, PT, MS, ATC, CSCS, Clinical Supervisor, Hospital for Special Surgery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World renowned PT, AT, etc. Pete Draovitch discusses how he uses Juvent with his patients. When the world's most famous athletes are in need of recovery, Pete is likely the man who is flown in to get them back in the game.
Every pro athlete has access to top equipment; They choose to Juvent to stay safe, an stay in the game.
juvent.com