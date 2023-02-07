Create New Account
Pete Draovitch, PT, MS, ATC, CSCS, Clinical Supervisor, Hospital for Special Surgery
Juvent
Published a day ago |

World renowned PT, AT,  etc. Pete Draovitch discusses how he uses Juvent with his patients.  When the world's most famous athletes are in need of recovery, Pete is likely the man who is flown in to get them back in the game.

Every pro athlete has access to top equipment; They choose to Juvent to stay safe, an stay in the game.

juvent.com

Keywords
atptathletejuventmicro impactdraovichhss

