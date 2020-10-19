Sex, Power, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

'It affects my soul when your pictures are too sexy': Kanye West voices his last-minute disapproval over wife Kim Kardashian's 'underwear'-style Met Gala dress on KUWTK



"Kanye West's concerns about wife Kim Kardashian's sexy dress nearly ruined her Met Ball appearance.



"Kim, 38, had spent eight months perfecting her Thierry Mugler look for the Costume Institute Gala in New York City, but was left 'anxiety' ridden when her husband criticised her appearance at the last minute.



"The rare argument between the couple, which took place ahead of the annual costume gala back in May, was revealed on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



"'I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife,' he mused. 'Like, ''Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off''.'



"'I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids?,' Kanye said.



"At the time, Kanye and Kim were just days away from becoming parents to their fourth child Psalm, who they welcomed via a surrogate, but the fashion event was so important to Kim that she risked missing the birth.



"'A corset is like a form of underwear,' Kanye continued. 'It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?'



"'So the night before the Met, you're gonna come in here and say that you're not into a corset bust?' Kim asked. 'I'm getting really bad anxiety. What are you talking about?'



"'I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me in a tight dress,' she pointed out.



'"You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,' Kanye said.



"'You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff,' Kim adroitly pointed out.



"'And just because you're on a journey and you're on a transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you.'



"Kardashian rejected her husband’s criticism. West, after ..