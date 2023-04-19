Create New Account
CONTROLLED DEMOLITION. AMERICAN ICON SUICIDE PLAYED UP AS WOKENESS.
LetsBoGrandon
Published 20 hours ago

WOKENESS is the number one way to kill off your brand and company. Stop being stupid. That's a play and they're all using it. Damn man, .... I get a lil worked up when I see people really not up taking what's happening. Even amongst the conservatives... Like, REALLY? BO ONE NOTICED THAT HUH...?WTF. sorry to sound ignorant. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalbrand suicide


