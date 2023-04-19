CONTROLLED DEMOLITION. AMERICAN ICON SUICIDE PLAYED UP AS WOKENESS.

WOKENESS is the number one way to kill off your brand and company. Stop being stupid. That's a play and they're all using it. Damn man, .... I get a lil worked up when I see people really not up taking what's happening. Even amongst the conservatives... Like, REALLY? BO ONE NOTICED THAT HUH...?WTF. sorry to sound ignorant. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.