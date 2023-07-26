Create New Account
Why We Should Be Eating MORE Meat, Not Less (The full story in 15 min)
DC Learning to Live
Published 20 hours ago

FOOD LIES! 

Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxW-JKLeu1k&t=409s

https://www.sapien.org/blog/why-we-should-be-eating-more-meat-not-less































#carnivore #foodlies

Keywords
healthnutritiondrugsfooddepressionmedicinemedicalcarnivorefitnessmental healthanxiety

