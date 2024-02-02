Gov. Kristi Noem: Illegals breaking federal laws must be deported.

Kristi Noem - If people break federal law and enter our country illegally, they need to be deported. But President Biden is knowingly ignoring and violating federal law.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.