I am not losing MAGA. MAGA loves what I am doing - Trump, delusion

I am not losing MAGA. MAGA loves what I am doing - Trump

Yesterday, Easter at the WH, clip

More, said yesterday at the Easter Egg Roll:

Trump says that both pilots are doing fine, and that Iran "got a little bit lucky"

Iran has some missiles left. Some drones left. Essentially they have no capability - Trump

We have some helicopters with a lot of bullet holes; you probably know that - Trump

"The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they're upset. They want to hear bombs, because they want to be free." - The Window Licker

Reporter: How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?

Trump: They’re animals.