I am not losing MAGA. MAGA loves what I am doing - Trump, delusion

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I am not losing MAGA. MAGA loves what I am doing - Trump
Yesterday, Easter at the WH, clip
More, said yesterday at the Easter Egg Roll:
Trump says that both pilots are doing fine, and that Iran "got a little bit lucky"
Iran has some missiles left. Some drones left. Essentially they have no capability - Trump
We have some helicopters with a lot of bullet holes; you probably know that - Trump
"The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs go off, they're upset. They want to hear bombs, because they want to be free." - The Window Licker
Reporter: How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?
Trump: They’re animals.