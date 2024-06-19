Illegals Being Housed & Trained At American Universities

University Migrant Smart Hubs, Private Equity & The Leveraged Buyout Of America

* If you were destroying America from within, how would it look different?

* American universities have been notorious for radicalizing young students and indoctrinating them with destructive, anti-American, communist ideations.

* Now they are being used to house and train illegals to carry out the work that no loyal citizen would do.

* American Universities are also building satellite campuses in other cities (mostly in Washington DC).





Reese Reports | 19 June 2024

