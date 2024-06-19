Illegals Being Housed & Trained At American Universities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
University Migrant Smart Hubs, Private Equity & The Leveraged Buyout Of America
* If you were destroying America from within, how would it look different?
* American universities have been notorious for radicalizing young students and indoctrinating them with destructive, anti-American, communist ideations.
* Now they are being used to house and train illegals to carry out the work that no loyal citizen would do.
* American Universities are also building satellite campuses in other cities (mostly in Washington DC).
Reese Reports | 19 June 2024
