CAROB HARVEST: raided by RATS in my tiny orchard in Perth MVI_3454-5merged

It’s New Year’s Day, 2025, and while preparing to transplant some Aloe vera plants, I looked up to find that not only have this summer season’s carob pods ripened, the rats have been nibbling many of them. And so off to work to harvest what I could reach, and on another day, I’ll work on the higher ones, before they are all eaten and I have a new swarm of fat rats.